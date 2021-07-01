On the question of “moral equivalence”

Earlier this month, Representative Ilhan Omar, one of only three Muslim members of the United States House and a member of the progressive ‘squad’, found herself in the political spotlight again after posing to Secretary of State Antony Blinken a fair and straightforward question about the United States. persistent opposition to International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations into alleged war crimes in Israel and Afghanistan.

In a virtual hearing on June 7, she said, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the United States, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban,” and asked Blinken where the victims of these crimes should demand justice, if not the ICC. .

While she had simply stated one fact – the atrocities committed not only by Hamas and the Taliban, but also by the United States and Israel are well documented – her comments infuriated many of her colleagues in Congress.

She has been accused of being “anti-Semitic” and “un-American” – baseless accusations she has faced repeatedly since starting her term in Congress for defending Palestinians and criticizing states’ foreign policy strategies. -United. In addition, she was convicted of allegedly “equating the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban”.

While these attacks, like many others before them, were primarily aimed at silencing Omar and his critics of Israel and the United States, they also had another goal: to prevent people, including members of Congress, from challenge the deeply held belief that all state violence is inherently legitimate, while violence perpetrated by non-state actors is inherently criminal or terrorist.

This conviction guarantees that the violence of state actors remains categorically incomparable to other forms of violence, and above all, beyond any moral reproach.

By publicly acknowledging that not only Hamas and the Taliban, but also the United States and Israel have committed “unthinkable atrocities,” Omar has created an opportunity to question the legitimacy of state violence, and has stepped forward. therefore found at the mercy of attacks from politicians who are heavily invested in preserving the status quo.

The recent controversy surrounding Omar’s statement was not the first instance where the “false moral equivalence” argument has been used by state actors to avoid accountability. For years, politicians in the United States, Israel and elsewhere have tried to protect themselves and their countries from scrutiny by arguing that violence by state actors should never be compared to violence. “terrorist entities”.

But what really makes state violence more moral or more legitimate than violence by non-state actors beyond the claim by powerful people that it is a fact? In light of the persistent claims that there can be no moral equivalence between state actions and acts of terrorism, it is important to ask what exactly is moral equivalence and what would make two morally equivalent types of violence.

To determine whether there can be a moral equivalence between two things, one must first determine whether these two things can indeed be compared empirically using a set of variables applicable to both.

When it comes to state and non-state violence, we can easily identify specific points of comparison against which each form of violence can be assessed. We could, for example, use the following criteria to determine whether violence perpetrated by states can legitimately be compared to violence perpetrated by non-state actors:

The intended target of violence The justification for violence The number of civilian casualties

When compared using these criteria – and there are many more that can be used for the same purpose – it becomes increasingly difficult to say that there can be no comparison. or moral equivalence between the violent actions of state actors like Israel and the United States, and non-state entities like Hamas and the Taliban.

Nonetheless, state actors stubbornly refuse to indicate specific benchmarks when they claim that there can be no categorical “moral equivalence” between their actions and those of their non-state adversaries. And for good reason.

By ensuring that there are no defined criteria for comparing these two types of violence, they ensure that they will not be scrutinized or censored by the international community when they indiscriminately kill, maim and torture civilians. to defend their interests and protect their hegemony – after all, how do you make a logical equivalence between two parties when there are no defined comparison criteria?

The United States adopted deeply unconstitutional policies, justified tactics that inevitably led to abuse and ultimately killed millions of Muslim civilians in its so-called “war on terror.” But it has not been the subject of any censorship or condemnation from the international community – the victims of this war have been denied justice because they were killed by a state that would supposedly exercise its rightful power, and not a “terrorist entity”.

And this is perhaps the most problematic aspect of the rhetorical tactic of categorically denying any possibility of moral equivalence between state and non-state violence. This leads to the value of the lives of victims being determined by the status of the actor who killed or injured them – those killed by “terrorists” deserve justice, but those killed by states are just notes. footer in the story.

This is why Israel’s violent actions and policies against the Palestinians, which have resulted in tens of thousands of civilian deaths and immeasurable human suffering over the years, are seen by many as more morally acceptable than the “attacks.” terrorists ”of Hamas against Israel, which have much less consequences.

Those who accused Representative Omar of “wrongly equating the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban” wanted to silence his criticism of the United States and Israel.

But in the process, they inadvertently opened the door to empirical comparisons between violence perpetrated by state and non-state actors. While such comparisons – made using well-defined, standardized, and logical criteria – can help bring justice to many victims of state violence, they will also likely help to prove that there is no moral equivalence between the violence of the United States and Israel. and that of terrorist groups.

Indeed, the violence of Israel and the United States is unique – it is unfettered, unchecked, limitless in scope, and incomparable in terms of death and destruction.

There is no moral equivalence.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.