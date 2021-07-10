World
ON THE GROUND: South Sudanese displaced youth contribute to power shift
Young people who have been displaced by conflict in South Sudan have returned home to take power in their communities.
Hundreds of thousands of people, young and old, have been forced to flee their homes in recent years as a result of civil war and widespread insecurity in the East African country.
Thirty young men and women from the city of Wau recently completed vocational training on installing solar energy systems supported by the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IMO).
Read more here on how the energy and enthusiasm of South Sudanese youth is harnessed to fuel their country.
© UN News (2021) – All rights reservedOriginal source: UN News
Source link