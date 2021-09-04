ON THE GROUND: Providing aid to Haiti, a country in disarray
Aid workers supporting relief efforts in Haiti following the devastation caused by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake face widespread insecurity, including gang violence, as well as logistical challenges, so that they are trying to reach hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people.
The August earthquake came when the country was already reeling from years of underdevelopment and a political crisis, resulting from the assassination in early July of President Jovenel Moïse.
Some 4.4 million people, or nearly 40 percent of the population, face acute food insecurity, according to the United Nations agency responsible for humanitarian affairs, OCHA.
However, funding is urgently needed and the UN has appealed for $ 187.3 million to help people start rebuilding their lives.
Find out more here on current UN humanitarian work in Haiti.
© UN News (2021) – All rights reservedOriginal source: UN News
Source link