ON THE GROUND: Providing aid to Haiti, a country in disarray

The August earthquake came when the country was already reeling from years of underdevelopment and a political crisis, resulting from the assassination in early July of President Jovenel Moïse.

Some 4.4 million people, or nearly 40 percent of the population, face acute food insecurity, according to the United Nations agency responsible for humanitarian affairs, OCHA.

However, funding is urgently needed and the UN has appealed for $ 187.3 million to help people start rebuilding their lives.

