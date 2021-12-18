On the ground: interweaving ecosystems in Indonesia

Traditionally, the cultivation of natural dyes is used for traditional weaving in Kalimantan, Indonesian territory on the island of Borneo. These methods are used as a means of forest conservation, along with the planting and cultivation of natural coloring plants.

In the village of Ensaid Panjang, the woven products not only have commercial value – they serve as a key link to indigenous traditions and ways of life, including ceremonies and rituals.

A UNDP-supported project works with communities, like Ensaid Panjang, to protect and maintain forest areas. Learn more about the project here.