ON THE GROUND: human “damage” on the front line of the climate crisis

A typhoon destroyed a family’s home in Molinao, Philippines.

The damage to people and livelihoods from climate change is occurring on a scale that “people on the frontlines cannot handle,” according to the United Nations humanitarian office, OCHA.

In Niger, collecting water can take up to four hours a day.

OCHA says that “time is running out for millions of people who are already losing their lives, homes and livelihoods” due to “extreme weather conditions” which “decimate” communities around the world.

The majority of these people live in some of the world’s poorest countries, which are least responsible for the harmful greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

Ahead of World Humanitarian Day marked every year on August 19, find out more here on people directly affected by climate change, from Africa to Asia and Central America.

