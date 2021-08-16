ON THE GROUND: human “damage” on the front line of the climate crisis

OCHA says that “time is running out for millions of people who are already losing their lives, homes and livelihoods” due to “extreme weather conditions” which “decimate” communities around the world.

The majority of these people live in some of the world’s poorest countries, which are least responsible for the harmful greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

Ahead of World Humanitarian Day marked every year on August 19, find out more here on people directly affected by climate change, from Africa to Asia and Central America.