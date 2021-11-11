On the ground: Hide and injure oneself in the forests of Poland.
It was pitch black before dawn on Thursday, and only the howling winter wind broke the silence in the virgin forest near the Poland-Belarus border. Guided to this location by a pin on a Google map, a group of aid workers were supposed to meet migrants in desperate need of help.
But nothing. Only darkness and silence. Someone in the group put on night vision goggles.
“They are there,” he said. A few feet away, a group of eight people sat, curled up and motionless.
This is what the coalition of humanitarian organizations working together on the Polish side of the border is calling “intervention”.
A group of about 40 organizations monitoring the situation at the border, Grupa Granica, have come together to help.
“We have a duty as a state to provide assistance to those exploited by the Lukashenka regime,” the groups said in a statement. “Faced with the real threat of an escalation of the situation at the border”, they called on all parties to respect the fundamental principles of humanitarianism.
For months as the crisis escalated, this network of non-governmental organizations did what they could to bring food, shelter, medicine and clothing to those in need.
While much of the international attention in recent days has been focused on the area around Kuznica – a border post where thousands of migrants hoping to reach the European Union have camped and in limbo – the border Belarusian-Poland is a vast border that stretches over 250 miles.
Polish authorities have restricted access to everyone except local residents living within three kilometers of the border. But the forests extend far beyond this area, and it is in these woods that many of those who have passed the guards and the razor’s edge are hiding and waiting for the opportunity to move on.
The group of eight who were waiting before dawn on Thursday morning included people from Syria and Yemen. They had been in the forest for months. Both migrants and aid workers have called for their names not to be used for fear of being monitored by the authorities.
The path of migrants crossing the border is difficult. Although the rolling farmlands and dense forests are not very populated, it is unlikely to escape detection on foot for miles.
So they hide and wait for paid people to take them further west, outside of Poland, where they can then apply for asylum, according to migrants and those who know their situation.
Along the mostly deserted streets, Polish police cars are parked, waiting to stop vans and other vehicles. If they find people who crossed illegally, they send them back to Belarus, where many will wait and then try again.
