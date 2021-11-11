On the ground: Hide and injure oneself in the forests of Poland.

A group of about 40 organizations monitoring the situation at the border, Grupa Granica, have come together to help.

“We have a duty as a state to provide assistance to those exploited by the Lukashenka regime,” the groups said in a statement. “Faced with the real threat of an escalation of the situation at the border”, they called on all parties to respect the fundamental principles of humanitarianism.

For months as the crisis escalated, this network of non-governmental organizations did what they could to bring food, shelter, medicine and clothing to those in need.

While much of the international attention in recent days has been focused on the area around Kuznica – a border post where thousands of migrants hoping to reach the European Union have camped and in limbo – the border Belarusian-Poland is a vast border that stretches over 250 miles.

Polish authorities have restricted access to everyone except local residents living within three kilometers of the border. But the forests extend far beyond this area, and it is in these woods that many of those who have passed the guards and the razor’s edge are hiding and waiting for the opportunity to move on.