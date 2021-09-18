ON THE GROUND: Haiti’s exhausting road from the earthquake to recovery
Thousands of Haitians continue to take refuge in neighbors’ homes, makeshift shelters, chapels or informal displacement sites, a month after a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck western Caribbean island where they live. It is according to the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) that assisted in the recovery efforts.
According to official figures, more than 2,200 people died and more than 12,000 were injured in the earthquake. Almost 53,000 buildings collapsed and another 77,000 were severely damaged, while major transport infrastructure was also severely affected. All this while Haiti continues to fight against COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.
The country suffers from a series of crises; the assassination of its incumbent president in July caused political instability and widespread insecurity, as thousands of people were already displaced before the earthquake by gang violence and devastating tropical storms.
