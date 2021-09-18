ON THE GROUND: Haiti’s exhausting road from the earthquake to recovery

According to official figures, more than 2,200 people died and more than 12,000 were injured in the earthquake. Almost 53,000 buildings collapsed and another 77,000 were severely damaged, while major transport infrastructure was also severely affected. All this while Haiti continues to fight against COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

The country suffers from a series of crises; the assassination of its incumbent president in July caused political instability and widespread insecurity, as thousands of people were already displaced before the earthquake by gang violence and devastating tropical storms.

Read more here, on how IOM works alongside the Haitian government to help the poor.