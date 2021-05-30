ON THE GROUND: Ghost in the Shell

The magnitude of the problem has now grown so great that it must be tackled urgently, for the good of marine life and the people whose lives depend on it. FAO estimates that some 640,000 tonnes of fishing gear are lost or abandoned in the ocean each year, representing about a tenth of all ocean litter.

In addition to killing species such as dolphins, seals and turtles, abandoned gear, according to the FAO, can alter the seabed and the marine environment, endangering boats, and can run aground on the beach. , becoming a danger for swimmers and coastal fishermen. similar species.

You can read more about the dangers of ghost fishing and FAO’s recommendations to address and end the problem, here.