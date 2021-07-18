ON THE GROUND: displaced people in Cameroon become addicted to fish

They learned to raise fish in ponds hundreds of kilometers from the sea, in an area where farming, breeding and artisanal fishing on Lake Chad are traditional agricultural activities.

There are over 300,000 internally displaced people in the Far North region of Cameroon who have been driven from their homes by both terrorist activities and the shrinking of Lake Chad due to climate change.

At the start of 2021, some 2.7 million people would be food insecure in the country, a situation that the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic has worsened.

