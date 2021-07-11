World

ON THE GROUND: Desert artisans in Mali promote dialogue and tolerance

Photo of usama usama Send an email 8 hours ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Some 360 ​​artisans based around Menaka in the far northeast of the West African nation, some of whom fled as refugees to neighboring Niger, were encouraged to return to the recently restored Maison des artisans de the city to practice a range of traditional crafts, including leatherworking. , silversmithing, sewing and carpentry.

MINUSMA, which supported the restoration, hopes that bringing artisans from various ethnic groups together will help build social cohesion, tolerance and improve security as well as provide much needed jobs.

The Menaka region is experiencing growing insecurity due to attacks by terrorist groups and armed bandits.

Read more here on how the UN is providing a crucial lifeline to struggling artisans as part of building lasting peace.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 8 hours ago
0 1 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

No clear winner emerges from Bulgarian parliamentary elections

1 hour ago

Iranians, desperate for Covid vaccines, are crossing Armenia to get them.

4 hours ago

Zuma jailed: arrests as protests spread across South Africa

6 hours ago

Infographic: Billionaire space tourism

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button