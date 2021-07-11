ON THE GROUND: Desert artisans in Mali promote dialogue and tolerance

Some 360 ​​artisans based around Menaka in the far northeast of the West African nation, some of whom fled as refugees to neighboring Niger, were encouraged to return to the recently restored Maison des artisans de the city to practice a range of traditional crafts, including leatherworking. , silversmithing, sewing and carpentry.

MINUSMA, which supported the restoration, hopes that bringing artisans from various ethnic groups together will help build social cohesion, tolerance and improve security as well as provide much needed jobs.

The Menaka region is experiencing growing insecurity due to attacks by terrorist groups and armed bandits.

Read more here on how the UN is providing a crucial lifeline to struggling artisans as part of building lasting peace.