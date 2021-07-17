ON THE GROUND: A flood of humanitarian needs for the inhabitants of the Burundian lakes

Endless heavy rains, followed by flooding, landslides and high winds have left farmland, homes, roads, markets and a wide range of businesses underwater.

The lives of people across the sub-region, including Tanzania, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which also border Lake Tanganyika, have been disrupted, but Burundi is one of the least prepared to face extreme weather events.

Today, IOM and other humanitarian agencies are supporting government efforts to meet the “most urgent needs of the most vulnerable”, including access to safe shelter, clean water and access to water. basic hygiene services.

Read more here how, initially greeted by farmers, the downpours wreaked havoc on the Burundian population and beyond.