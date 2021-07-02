ON THE GROUND: 4.4 million Nigerians facing “catastrophic food conditions”

A combination of insecurity caused by terrorist groups, the effects of climate change and the COVID-19[feminine pandémie, ont signifié que les habitants du nord-est du pays ont du mal à avoir assez à manger; OCHA dit 775 000 sont à «risque extrême».

A mother and daughter receive food from the World Food Program at a camp for internally displaced people in Maiduguri, Nigeria. UNOCHA / Damilola Onafuwa

Many are farmers but are unable to cultivate their crops, fearing for their personal safety, and therefore depend on humanitarian aid “as the only lifeline”.

