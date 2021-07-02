World

ON THE GROUND: 4.4 million Nigerians facing “catastrophic food conditions”

Photo of usama usama Send an email 16 hours ago
0 8 2 minutes read

UNOCHA / Damilola Onafuwa

Farmers in northeast Nigeria have been unable to cultivate their crops due to insecurity.

  • UN News

Some 4.4 million people in Nigeria are facing what the United Nations humanitarian office, OCHA, calls “catastrophic food conditions”.

A combination of insecurity caused by terrorist groups, the effects of climate change and the COVID-19[feminine pandémie, ont signifié que les habitants du nord-est du pays ont du mal à avoir assez à manger; OCHA dit 775 000 sont à «risque extrême».

A mother and daughter receive food from the World Food Program at a camp for internally displaced people in Maiduguri, Nigeria.

A mother and daughter receive food from the World Food Program at a camp for internally displaced people in Maiduguri, Nigeria. UNOCHA / Damilola Onafuwa

Many are farmers but are unable to cultivate their crops, fearing for their personal safety, and therefore depend on humanitarian aid “as the only lifeline”.

Read more here on how humanitarian agencies continue to cope with the growing challenges of getting help to those who need it most.

Learn more about OCHA’s work in Nigeria.

© UN News (2021) – All rights reservedOriginal source: UN News


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 16 hours ago
0 8 2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Egypt opens naval base, latest example of military build-up

1 hour ago

UN-backed Libya talks fail to reach election consensus

2 hours ago

As new cases in the United States hold, Americans are reverting to their July 4th rituals.

5 hours ago

Hurricane Elsa heads for Haiti amid landslide fears – Times of India

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button