On the front line of the repression of the Burmese army

The first images I remember seeing from Myanmar were at my grandmother’s house. Decaying homemade video reels and grainy black and white photos showed my father as a smiling child in a tropical garden. Originally from the United Kingdom, they had moved there from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to work in the oil industry in the 1960s, when the country was known as Burma. I imagined it was a romantic and magical place. It took years before I learned the tragic story that unfolded after they were forced to leave.

When my flight landed in Yangon on my first official visit to Myanmar in 2012, I was amazed at how familiar the country was. It seemed like not much had changed since shooting those old videos. Men and women still wore traditional clothes and carried tiffin jars and umbrellas, girls in green school uniforms wore jasmine flowers in their hair, ox carts and barefoot monks in brown robes lined the roads no paved. Myanmar felt like a land frozen in time. In the 50 years that have passed since my grandparents left, Myanmar has been ruled by brutal military regimes, which have isolated the country and blocked development.

The writer’s grandfather, Dick Fowle, with his father, Michael Fowle, at the Rangoon Sailing Club near Inya Lake in Rangoon (now Yangon) in 1961 [Photo courtesy of Ali Fowle]

I was both nervous and excited to be in Yangon for the first time. For the past three years, I worked for an exiled Burmese media organization, the Democratic Voice of Burma, or DVB. The only contacts I had in the country were underground journalists who had spent years recording and smuggling secret footage so that DVB could broadcast uncensored content from its satellite channel.

When I met these brave journalists at a roadside booth, they spoke in low voices, warning me not to talk about DVB. Myanmar was supposed to undergo a dramatic transition to democracy and I had gone there to make a film about DVB journalists who had just been released from prison. But tensions were still high. People were reluctant to trust the military.

As the months passed and the restrictions continued to fade, people started to relax, and after several months of back and forth, I decided to settle in Myanmar. After years of house arrest, Aung San Suu Kyi ran to parliament and won, censorship was lifted and foreign investment poured in. DVB was able to operate inside the country.

I have worked as a freelance writer for various local and international broadcasters, making documentaries and producing television news about Myanmar and the region.

Then, at the end of January of this year, I started hearing rumors of a possible coup. But no one I spoke to thought that would happen. The military continued to operate with impunity under civilian government. He held key ministries, controlled the security forces and guaranteed his financial interests. A seizure of power would gain little and risk a lot.

Ali Fowle filming in Pyay, Bago region, Myanmar in February 2012 on his first official trip to the country [Photo courtesy of Ali Fowle]

On the morning of February 1, I woke up early and glanced at my phone to see a dozen missed calls from the Al Jazeera newsroom. Then I saw the messages. “Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained,” reads the first. As news of the arrests came in, it became clear that this was a military takeover.

It wasn’t long before the military started arresting my friends, colleagues and acquaintances. Many others are now in hiding.

As night settles over Yangon, a cloak of fear now accompanies it. The 8 p.m. curfew means the streets are mostly empty, but police use cover of darkness to attack homes and offices and make arrests.

Late some evenings I hear my neighbors banging pots and pans – a practice that started as a protest demonstration but is now also used to warn of impending danger.

Every day I wake up early, eager to find out who has been arrested overnight.

Protester displays three-fingered protest salute following February coup in Myanmar [101 East/Al Jazeera]

As the outrage turns into a challenge, tens of thousands of people flock to the streets of Yangon to protest. Fears are growing about the reaction of the military. But when the crackdown comes, it’s worse than I could have imagined. Security forces use live ammunition and machine gun fire, indiscriminately launching brutal attacks. Primary care doctors, children, bystanders – no one, it seems, is safe.

A young friend calls for advice on the shoot on a phone. She grew up in Kachin State, a war-torn region in northern Myanmar, and knows better than anyone what the military is capable of. She tells me that she was running from the police when she hid in a stairwell. A policeman followed her inside and unleashed seven rubber bullets in her legs, hips and buttocks. I’ve seen the damage from rubber bullets before. They cause gaping marks, dark bruises, broken skin and swelling, and can make people incapacitated. I couldn’t begin to imagine the pain and excruciating damage they would have caused to this lighthearted young girl.

As the death toll rises, I am amazed by the resilience and creativity of those I know who have joined the protests, and by the courage of the local journalists covering them.

But as the pressure mounts, I see more and more friends and colleagues being arrested. And fears for my own safety begin to mount. There have been persistent rumors of an impending crackdown on foreign media. I get phone calls from friends telling me to leave my house, so I sleep in safe houses. Then comes the news that the military government has not extended my visa.

Ali Fowle with a BBC news team in Naypyidaw, reporting from Myanmar’s parliament in February 2016 [Photo courtesy of Ali Fowle]

Leaving at this critical moment in Myanmar’s history is not easy. Documenting what is happening seems more important than ever. The increased tension, lack of sleep, and lingering anxiety have taken their toll. But for those unable to leave – those who have lost loved ones, been arrested, or are on the run – there is no respite in sight.

As the sounds of flash grenades and gunshots echo through the townships of Yangon, the state of fear has become pervasive.

After I returned to the UK, more bad news arrived: DVB and several other media organizations were stripped of their licenses, their offices raided and other journalists arrested. I feel a tremendous amount of fear and sadness for those I leave behind, but I know they are determined not to back down or be silenced by this brutal regime.