On day one, Biden ordered the United States to join the Paris Climate Agreement

Hours after taking the oath of office as President of the United States, Joe Biden made his first important steps in the White House, including signing an executive order to join the Paris climate agreement.

As a result, the United States will officially revert to the historic commitment to limit warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius in 30 days. The United States left the agreement on November 4, 2020, the day after the presidential election, under the leadership of former President Donald Trump.

“A cry of survival comes from [the] planet itself, ”Biden said in his inaugural speech, “A cry that cannot be more desperate or clearer.”

The Paris Agreement has always been more of a symbolic commitment than a substantive commitment. For the Trump administration, abandon the deal indicated that the The United States was abandoning its role as a climate leader to overtake rather than being a nation that relies on fossil fuel extraction. Now, under the Biden administration, the move – part of a flurry of early actions overturning Trump’s agenda on everything from immigration to responding to the pandemic – symbolizes that the country is more determined than ever to tackle the climate crisis.

Even before Biden signed the decree, the climate community began to praise it.

“Welcome back to the Paris climate agreement,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.