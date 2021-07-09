On day one, Biden called on the United States to join the Paris climate agreement

Hours after taking the oath of office as President of the United States, Joe Biden took his first important steps in the White House, including signing an executive order to join the Paris climate agreement.

As a result, the United States will officially revert to its historic commitment to limit warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius in 30 days. The United States left the agreement on November 4, 2020, the day after the presidential election, under the leadership of former President Donald Trump.

“A cry of survival comes from [the] planet itself, ”Biden said in his inaugural speech, “a cry that cannot be more desperate or clearer.”

The Paris agreement has always been more of a symbolic than a substantial commitment. For the Trump administration, abandon the deal indicated that the The United States renounced its role as a climate leader to double in place of being a nation that depends on the extraction of fossil fuels. Now, under the Biden administration, the move – which is part of a a wave of early action reversing Trump’s agenda on everything from immigration to responding to the pandemic – symbolizes that the country is more committed than ever to tackling the climate crisis.

Even before Biden signed the decree, the climate community began to praise it.

“Welcome to the Paris climate agreement,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.