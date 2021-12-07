On a wing and a prayer: Airlines hope Omicron’s setback will be short

Airlines that get “good bookings” during the holiday season are hoping Omicron won’t be a key in the works.

A nascent recovery in demand for international travel in Asia-Pacific has been dampened by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as governments tighten rules, but airline bosses hope any setback will be short-lived.

International passenger Asia-Pacific traffic was only 5.4% of pre-pandemic levels in October, the lowest of any region in the world, but some border rules were relaxed in Australia, Japan, Thailand and Singapore in November before the discovery of the Omicron variant at the end of the month.

“We were seeing openings ramp up to Omicron,” Campbell Wilson, general manager of Singapore Airlines’ budget arm, Scoot, said Tuesday at a CAPA Center for Aviation event.

“We’ve basically seen a hiatus since then,” he said. “We didn’t see a lot of backsliding stages, although there were a few exceptions.”

Airlines have blamed a patchwork of travel rules for declining demand for international travel, which is critical to their return to profits, and Omicron appears to be making that problem worse.

Japan has banned foreigners, the United States requires a 24-hour COVID-19 test before flying, and travelers to Singapore must now be tested daily for seven days after arrival.

‘A fly in the ointment’?

The emergence of the Omicron variant follows a slowdown in travel after the emergence of the Delta strain in India and its global spread, but vaccination rates have since increased and health experts are assessing whether the new mutation is causing disease as serious as the other variants.

“We still haven’t figured out if this was a wrench in the works or a fly in the ointment,” Association of Asia Pacific Airlines chief executive Subhas Menon said of from Omicron. “From what we see now, it looks more like a fly in the ointment it’s still good to use.

Travelers’ confidence tends to be closely tied to government announcements, said Sue Carter, APAC manager at booking technology company Travelport. “We have seen some research drop week after week,” she said. Omicron also causes planning problems for airlines as they try to adapt to changing requirements. In Australia, fully vaccinated travelers in Sydney and Melbourne must self-isolate at home or in a hotel for 72 hours after arrival due to the Omicron variant.

This compares to an earlier no-isolation policy, which led Hawaiian Airlines to add five weekly Honolulu-Sydney flights starting this month, rather than an initial plan of three, its chief executive Peter Ingram said.

“I’ll tell you the planes won’t be full for the very first few days,” he said of the route. “But we are seeing very good bookings during the holiday period until January. So we think that’s what’s going to recover.

Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce said he hoped that once again it was known about Omicron the 72-hour isolation requirement would be removed.