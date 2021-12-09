World
omicron: WHO feared rich countries could rack up vaccines because of fear of Omicron – Times of India
GENEVA: WHO on Thursday warned rich countries against hoarding Covid-19 vaccines for recalls as they try to tackle the new Omicron variant, threatening the supply of the poorest countries where inoculation rates are low. Many Western countries have rolled out boosters, targeting the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, but concerns about the rapid spread of Omicron have prompted some to expand their programs.
The WHO has instead recommended boosters for those with health problems or those who have received an inactivated injection. The jury has yet to determine the effectiveness of current vaccines against Omicron. They have so far proven to be extremely effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and the severity of the disease, but low inoculation rates present the risk of the emergence of more dangerous and vaccine-resistant variants. “As we move towards the Omicron situation, there is a risk that the global supply will again flow back to high-income countries that are hoarding vaccines,” the WHO vaccine director said. Kate O ‘Brien, noted. Mike ryan, WHO’s emergency director, said Omicron appeared to be “fitter and faster” but was not invincible. “We don’t fully understand the clinical implications or the implications for our vaccines. … What we will do in the days and weeks to come, both in terms of suppressing the virus, vaccination and equity, will make a huge difference in the evolution of this pandemic in 2022 ”, he added. he declares.
Omicron was first detected in the south Africa and Hong Kong and Africa account for 46% of reported cases worldwide, Richard mihigo, coordinator of the WHO’s Immunization and Vaccine Development Program for Africa, said in an online briefing. Only 7.5% of the over 1 billion people in Africa received primary doses
