Omicron urges scientists to quickly reconsider boosters

As recently as last week, many public health experts fiercely opposed the Biden administration’s campaign to roll out booster shots of the coronavirus vaccines to all American adults. There was little scientific evidence to support additional doses for most people, the researchers said.

The Omicron variant changed all that.

Scientists are not yet sure whether the virus is easier to spread or less vulnerable to the body’s immune response. But with dozens of new mutations, the variant appears likely to elude vaccine protection to some extent.

Booster shots clearly increase antibody levels, strengthening the body’s defenses against infection, and may help offset any benefits Omicron has gained over the course of life.

Many experts who used to oppose boosters now believe that shots may offer the best defense against the new variant. The extra doses can slow the spread, at least, allowing vaccine manufacturers to develop a formulation specific to Omicron, if needed.