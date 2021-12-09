World
omicron: Omicron spreads in Africa but data suggests “less serious”: WHO – Times of India
BRAZZAVILLE: Case of coronavirus in Africa almost doubled in a week while Omicron spread, but hospitalizations in South Africa, where the new variant was discovered, remain low, the UN said on Thursday.
During a weekly online press briefing, the Africa branch of the World Health Organization said the continent had recorded 107,000 more cases in the week to Sunday, up from 55,000 the week before.
Omicron “is reaching more countries in Africa,” he said, adding that research was being intensified to see if the new variant was specifically behind the large increase.
The largest increase in the number – 140% on average – has occurred in the south of the continent.
However, in South Africa, which discovered the new variant last month, “severe cases remain low,” the WHO said in a statement.
“Emerging data from South Africa indicates that Omicron may cause less severe disease,” he said.
“Data that looked at hospitalizations in South Africa between November 14 and December 4 found that ICU (intensive care unit) the occupancy rate was only 6.3%.
“(This) is very low compared to the same period when the country faced the peak related to Delta variant in July. ”
The agency reiterated its objections to travel restrictions, which it said had been issued by more than 70 countries and mostly targeted southern Africa, even though countries in the region had been “transparent with their data.”
He also called on countries to step up vaccinations – only 7.8% of the continent’s roughly 1.2 billion people have been bitten.
The biggest delays in vaccination are Chad, Djibouti and Democratic Republic of Congo.
A new vaccine supply system is being put in place to help African countries distribute them more easily, said Richard mihigo, coordinator of the WHO vaccination program in Africa.
