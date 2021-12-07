World
Omicron more transmissible than Delta: British Prime Minister to ministers – Times of India
LONDON: early signs indicate that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is more transmissible than the currently dominant Delta variant in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday to his ministers.
Johnson’s official spokesperson, No.10, Downing Street, told reporters in an account of the Cabinet meeting that Johnson reiterated that it was still too early to draw conclusions about the wider impact of the new variant, which would depend on its ability to cause or not a serious disease.
Johnson’s comments come as UK registered 101 more Omicron cases Tuesday, bringing the total of the variant first detected in South Africa to 437.
“The Prime Minister said it was too early to draw conclusions on the characteristics of Omicron, but the first indications were that it is more transmissible than Delta,” said the spokesperson.
Meanwhile, UK drugmaker GSK has announced that its antibody-based Covid-19 therapy with US partner Vir Biotechnology, which has been approved by the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) at the beginning of the month, is effective against all mutations of the Omicron variant.
Its unpublished data shows that the companies’ sotrovimab treatment is effective against all 37 mutations identified to date in the spike protein, GSK said in a statement.
“From the start of our collaboration with Vir, we hypothesized that sotrovimab would have a high barrier to resistance and could thus offer the best potential in its class for the early treatment of patients with Covid-19”, said Dr Hal Barron, Scientific Director R&D Officer and President, GSK.
“These preclinical data demonstrate the potential of our monoclonal antibody to be effective against the latest variant, Omicron, as well as all other variants of concern identified to date by the WHO, and we look forward to discussing these results with regulatory authorities. of the whole world. ,” he said.
Preclinical data was generated by pseudo-viral testing of known combined mutations of the Omicron variant, which included the maximum number of changes, or 37 mutations, identified to date in the spike protein.
“Sotrovimab is the first monoclonal antibody to report preclinical data demonstrating activity against all of the SARS-CoV-2 variants tested of concern and of interest to date, including Omicron, as well as the still widespread and highly contagious Delta variant”, said George Scangos, Chief Executive Officer of Vir.
Sotrovimab is for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing serious illness. This is a unique monoclonal antibody and the drug works by binding to the spike protein outside of the Covid-19 virus.
The treatment is given as a 30-minute intravenous infusion and is allowed for people 12 years of age and over who weigh more than 40 kg.
The MHRA had cleared the new therapy for use in the UK in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection and at least one risk factor for developing serious illness.
These risk factors include obesity, older age groups 60 and over, diabetes mellitus, or heart disease.
Johnson’s official spokesperson, No.10, Downing Street, told reporters in an account of the Cabinet meeting that Johnson reiterated that it was still too early to draw conclusions about the wider impact of the new variant, which would depend on its ability to cause or not a serious disease.
Johnson’s comments come as UK registered 101 more Omicron cases Tuesday, bringing the total of the variant first detected in South Africa to 437.
“The Prime Minister said it was too early to draw conclusions on the characteristics of Omicron, but the first indications were that it is more transmissible than Delta,” said the spokesperson.
Meanwhile, UK drugmaker GSK has announced that its antibody-based Covid-19 therapy with US partner Vir Biotechnology, which has been approved by the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) at the beginning of the month, is effective against all mutations of the Omicron variant.
Its unpublished data shows that the companies’ sotrovimab treatment is effective against all 37 mutations identified to date in the spike protein, GSK said in a statement.
“From the start of our collaboration with Vir, we hypothesized that sotrovimab would have a high barrier to resistance and could thus offer the best potential in its class for the early treatment of patients with Covid-19”, said Dr Hal Barron, Scientific Director R&D Officer and President, GSK.
“These preclinical data demonstrate the potential of our monoclonal antibody to be effective against the latest variant, Omicron, as well as all other variants of concern identified to date by the WHO, and we look forward to discussing these results with regulatory authorities. of the whole world. ,” he said.
Preclinical data was generated by pseudo-viral testing of known combined mutations of the Omicron variant, which included the maximum number of changes, or 37 mutations, identified to date in the spike protein.
“Sotrovimab is the first monoclonal antibody to report preclinical data demonstrating activity against all of the SARS-CoV-2 variants tested of concern and of interest to date, including Omicron, as well as the still widespread and highly contagious Delta variant”, said George Scangos, Chief Executive Officer of Vir.
Sotrovimab is for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing serious illness. This is a unique monoclonal antibody and the drug works by binding to the spike protein outside of the Covid-19 virus.
The treatment is given as a 30-minute intravenous infusion and is allowed for people 12 years of age and over who weigh more than 40 kg.
The MHRA had cleared the new therapy for use in the UK in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection and at least one risk factor for developing serious illness.
These risk factors include obesity, older age groups 60 and over, diabetes mellitus, or heart disease.