Omicron: India Pledges to Support Africa, Says All Covax Orders Approved | News from India – Times of India

NEW DELHI: express its support for Africa, who was shaken by the discovery of Covid-19 variant Omicron, the government announced on Monday that it had orders placed so far by the UN-backed Covax program for the supply of Covishield vaccines, including to African countries such as Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho.
The government expressed solidarity in a statement with countries, particularly in Africa, which have so far been affected by Omicron. India’s announcement follows China’s same-day pledge to provide $ 1 billion vaccine doses in Africa. The MEA said in a statement that India has also cleared supplies of Covaxine in Botswana. “Any new requirements projected bilaterally or via Covax will be reviewed promptly,” he said.
“The Indian government is ready to help affected countries in Africa cope with the Omicron variant, including providing vaccines made in India,” the government said. He said he was also ready to provide essential drugs, test kits, gloves, PPE kits and medical supplies. As recalled by the government, India has so far supplied more than 25 million doses of vaccines made in India to 41 countries in Africa.
With many countries hastily banning all travel to and from South Africa and its neighbors, official sources said India considers it important to support countries in the South Africa region. Southern Africa.




