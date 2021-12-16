World
omicron: Currently available boosters sufficient to combat Omicron variant: Fauci – Times of India
WASHINGTON: White House Chief Medical Officer Antony Fauci said on Wednesday that the currently available booster shots work against the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and there is no need for a variant-specific reminder.
“Our booster vaccination regimens are working against omicron,” Fauci told audience at White House meeting Covid updated Wednesday. “At this point, there is no need for a variant specific booster.”
Fauci said Pfizer and BioNTech’s two-dose primary vaccine series are significantly compromised by omicron, but still offer considerable protection against serious illness, CNBC reported.
The protection of the two-dose vaccine against infection fell to 33%, compared to 80% before the onset of omicron. However, two doses are still 70% effective in preventing hospitalization of omicron patients in South Africa, Fauci said.
Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said at least 36 states in the United States and more than 75 countries have reported confirmed cases caused by the Omicron variant.
The Omicron variant is now estimated to account for about 3% of cases in the United States.
In parts of the country, the director said Omicron estimates are even higher, including New York and New Jersey where the CDC predicts Omicron could account for about 13% of all cases.
“Looking at the first data on Omicron’s transmissibility from other countries, we expect the proportion of Omicron cases here in the United States to continue to increase in the coming weeks,” a- he declared.
“Our booster vaccination regimens are working against omicron,” Fauci told audience at White House meeting Covid updated Wednesday. “At this point, there is no need for a variant specific booster.”
Fauci said Pfizer and BioNTech’s two-dose primary vaccine series are significantly compromised by omicron, but still offer considerable protection against serious illness, CNBC reported.
The protection of the two-dose vaccine against infection fell to 33%, compared to 80% before the onset of omicron. However, two doses are still 70% effective in preventing hospitalization of omicron patients in South Africa, Fauci said.
Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said at least 36 states in the United States and more than 75 countries have reported confirmed cases caused by the Omicron variant.
The Omicron variant is now estimated to account for about 3% of cases in the United States.
In parts of the country, the director said Omicron estimates are even higher, including New York and New Jersey where the CDC predicts Omicron could account for about 13% of all cases.
“Looking at the first data on Omicron’s transmissibility from other countries, we expect the proportion of Omicron cases here in the United States to continue to increase in the coming weeks,” a- he declared.