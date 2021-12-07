Omicron and Developing Countries – Where Threats Are Most Important

A woman receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a health clinic in Garowe, Somalia. As scientists continue to investigate the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the World Health Organization (WHO) last week urged countries not to panic but to prepare for its likely spread. Credit: UNICEF / Ismael Taxta

GENEVA, Dec. 7 (IPS) – On November 25, news emerged from South Africa regarding a new variant of COVID-19. It has since been identified as Omicron, a derivation of the Greek alphabet that the World Health Organization (WHO) reserves for “worrying” viral variants.

For now, scientists continue to race to understand Omicron’s virulence. However, there is growing concern that its high number of mutations will make it more transmissible and more resistant to existing vaccines (or past infections) than other variants.

Currently, these concerns are based on preliminary analyzes from South Africa, where the new variant was first detected. Further data monitoring will be needed to inform countries of appropriate policy responses. But regardless of whether Omicron’s panic was warranted, economic shockwaves preceded the illness.

The virus has already shaken financial markets in advanced economies and complicated the political position of central bankers in Europe and the United States. In the Global South, meanwhile, some regions are likely to be more affected than others. Three key observations highlight where the economic risks are greatest.

The first is a threat of further country closures. To date, COVID-19 has tightened the fiscal space available to many developing countries. Recent inflationary pressures have also put an end to further easing of monetary policy.

Lockdowns would therefore be particularly damaging in Latin America, as macro-financial policies across the continent approach an upper limit.

Although Omicron has yet to be detected in China, its presence there would almost certainly prompt Beijing to double its “zero tolerance” strategy, resulting in local lockdowns and reduced consumption.

Should authorities decide to reimpose restrictions comparable to those seen in August 2021, following an epidemic in Nanjing, the growth toll would be sizable – economists lowered expectations for China’s quarterly growth at the time due to citywide closures.

While other countries lack China’s will to stifle economic activity, underfunded healthcare systems can force developing country governments to impose social distancing in an attempt to limit the pressure on hospitals.

Here, countries in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia are the least well prepared, as vaccination rates remain particularly low (1 to 30 percent).

The second factor relates to trade. Omicron could dampen recent gains in global trade, which UNCTAD forecasts will increase 23% in 2021 from the previous year, due to the easing of pandemic restrictions and economic stimulus packages.

However, the UNCTAD forecast did not take into account an Omicron outbreak. A new wave of lockdowns would be particularly damaging in East Asia, where intra-industry value chains are deeply connected. With global supply chains still vulnerable, further supply disruptions to China – which accounts for about a fifth of global merchandise exports – would reduce global trade.

Tourism could take a hard hit in the coming weeks if governments continue to suspend travel routes. The decline in foreign exchange earnings would be particularly felt in the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, where tourism accounts for a relatively large share of national income, compared to other regions of developing countries.

The third angle relates to fluctuations in financial markets. The VIX Index, a measure of Wall Street’s expected volatility one month into the future, has risen 47% since November 24. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries, which move with growth and inflation expectations, fell 13% over the same period.

The nervousness has appeared in a wide range of financial market barometers. Developing country currency and commodity prices – both seen as risky assets – have plunged over the past two weeks, as benchmarks for oil on both sides of the Atlantic fell by 10 to 15% since the discovery of Omicron.

A prolonged period of falling energy prices would undermine the net exports and fiscal balances of OPEC countries.

The result is that a decline in the global appetite for risk would undermine the growth prospects of developing countries. In addition, any move to increased spending related to the pandemic would lead to higher bond yields, which would lead to an even further tightening of financial conditions. This would be particularly problematic for countries with high external financing costs like Ghana and Turkey.

On the other hand, fears that the rebound in advanced economies might also slow are delaying the normalization of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which would ease the pressure on developing countries to adopt more aggressive monetary tightening.

The COVID-19 crisis continues to expose the disparity in fiscal and monetary firepower available to developed versus developing economies. And while the severity of Omicron remains uncertain, this latest variant risks further undermining the convergence of global growth.

Alexandre Kozul-Wright is a consultant for the Third World Network (TWN)

