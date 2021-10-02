World
Oman urges residents to evacuate as Tropical Storm Shaheen strengthens – Times of India
Authorities in Oman urged thousands of coastal residents to leave their homes and head to emergency shelters on Saturday as the Gulf state prepared for tropical storm Shaheen intensify in one Category 1 tropical cyclone.
The Omani National Committee for Emergency Management has called for evacuations in the northern states of Barka and Saham and coastal areas, including parts of the capital, Muscat, where Shaheen is expected to strike on Sunday, bringing high winds and heavy rain.
Most of the oil-exporting country’s five million people live in and around Muscat.
The Oman Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday it expected Shaheen to become a Category 1 tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, forecasting rough seas and urging residents to stand by. ” deviation from low areas in the event of flash flood.
