om: WTO postpones key meeting in Geneva over various concerns – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Four days before kick-off, the World organization of commerce (IN THIS) postponed a ministerial meeting due to decide on crucial global rules, citing increased risk after outbreak of ‘particularly communicable’ African disease variant of the coronavirus.
The decision, which came on Friday evening, follows a new wave of Covid in Europe with countries like Switzerland particularly affected. Switzerland has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe with around 65% of the population having been vaccinated. The WTO, however, avoided the situation in Europe and blamed the new variant found in parts of Africa for the indefinite postponement.
“The General Council has decided to postpone the imminent ministerial conference after the appearance of a particularly transmissible strain of Covid-19 virus led several governments to impose travel restrictions that would have prevented many ministers from reaching Geneva“, said a statement from the world trade body. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said travel constraints meant many high-level delegates would not have been able to participate in the negotiations. face to face This would make it impossible to participate on an equal footing, she said.
Several Indian delegates feared going to Geneva because of the upsurge in infections. Ministers from more than 160 countries were due to meet from November 30 to December 3 to decide on several critical issues, including patent waiver for Covid vaccines, drugs and medical devices. , which will help the poor, especially in Africa. The decision, however, was blocked by a handful of European Union members led by Germany, as well as the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Japan.
The Director General of the WTO and the Chairman of the General Council, Ambassador Dacio Castillo of Honduras, called on WTO members to maintain the momentum in the negotiations. Members have so far made little progress in the talks, with several of India’s concerns yet to be resolved. This is the second time that Covid-19, which was first detected in China at the end of 2019, has forced the postponement of the 12. Ministerial meeting. It was originally scheduled to take place in June 2020 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Although the General Council decided to move the meeting to Geneva, Kazakhstan was chosen to chair the meeting in Geneva.
