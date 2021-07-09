Olympics bar fans, Pfizer Eyes boosters, and more coronavirus news

Olympic bars spectators, the Delta variant continues to spread, and Pfizer is planning boosters and third doses. Here’s what you need to know:

Tokyo Olympics ban spectators as other countries navigate return of in-person events

Yesterday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that there would be no in-person spectators at the next Tokyo Olympic Games due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. A new state of emergency will come into effect in Tokyo on Monday and will last until August 22. The news is a reversal of an announcement from a few weeks ago, when the International Olympic Committee said a reduced number of local fans would be allowed to attend. games in person. Vaccination rates in Japan remain low compared to other countries like the United States and Great Britain.

Meanwhile, as vaccinations continue to rise in other parts of the world, some countries are sailing back to major in-person events, not without some hiccups. Singapore said he allow larger gatherings for people who are fully vaccinated when more than half of its population has been vaccinated, later this month. In the USA, concert halls fill up one more time. And fans have gathered across England to watch the European Championship football tournament, although researchers believe it could be related to a sudden spike in cases.

Delta variant causes increase in US and worldwide cases

As of this week, the Delta variant is officially the dominant strain of the coronavirus circulating in the United States. While current vaccines are still effective against the mutation, unvaccinated Americans are at significant risk. Hospitalizations and new cases are on the rise, especially in parts of the country where vaccination rates have remained relatively low. More … than 99% of Americans who died from the disease in June were not vaccinated. It all happens the way people are travel more freely this summer, and other diseases overwhelmed by pandemic prevention measures may make a comeback.

The Delta variant also continues to cause problems around the world. South Korea, where the virus was once considered largely under control, is increase social distancing measures in Seoul as he faces what could be the worst wave the country has ever seen. And the World Health Organization said yesterday that Africa knows his worst push cases, with an increase in cases in more than 16 countries across the continent.

Drugmakers Study Boosters and Third Doses in New Research into Vaccine Effectiveness

Pfizer recently announced its intention to request an emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in August for a third dose of the vaccine to boost immunity, especially amid the rise of the Delta variant. The drugmaker said early data from its booster study indicates antibody levels rise dramatically after a third dose. That said, even if Pfizer obtains FDA approval, it will be up to public health authorities to determine whether a booster is necessary when many people have not received their initial doses of the vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech are also developing a recall that specifically targets the Delta variant.

Researchers are working hard to understand the new strain as well as what continued mutations could mean for immunity. New research published this week found that fully vaccinated people are well protected against the Delta variant, but that receiving just one injection of both doses offers little protection, another reminder of the importance of receiving the full cycle of immunization.

How has the pandemic changed sleep patterns?

When many workers did not come to the office and students did not attend classes in person, many people ended up sleep later and longer. For researchers looking at sleep, this provided an opportunity for real-time study and demonstrated that work schedules often cause people to sleep less and get up earlier than if they were listening to their bodies. Now, as more people return to work and school in person, some experts say this new knowledge about how people sleep and wake up should inform schedules.

