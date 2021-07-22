Olympic Games Opening Ceremony Director Fired for Holocaust “Joke” He Made in 1998

The director of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Summer Olympics was fired after footage from a 1998 comedy sketch showed him making an anti-Semitic Holocaust joke.

Kentaro Kobayashi was dismissed from his post just a day before the opening ceremony for the Summer Games to be held in Japan.

The organizing committee confirmed Kobayashi’s departure in a declaration. He explained that the creative director was removed from his post “after a joke he had made in the past about a painful historical event came to light.”

“In the little time left before the Opening Ceremony, we offer our sincere apologies for any offense and anguish this matter may have caused to the many people involved in the Olympic Games, as well as to the citizens of Japan and of the world, ”the Committee said.

Kobayashi, known for his work as a comedian, actor and director, appeared in 1998 as part of the comedy duo, Frame. During a skit, Kobayashi and Jin Katagiri parodied the animators of an educational program for children. Kobayashi referred to certain cutouts of paper dolls, describing them as “those from the time when you said ‘let’s play the Holocaust’,” according to Kobayashi. AFP News Agency.

His remarks were greeted with laughter from the audience.