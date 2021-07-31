Olympic athletes describe the power of sport to change the world

“Sport is becoming something that can change the lives of refugees living in refugee camps. Because they can accomplish anything, they can overcome whatever they go through… and that gives them a platform, ”says Pur Biel, member of the first-ever refugee Olympic team at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and goodwill ambassador for the UN. refugee agency, UNHCR.

Mr. Bienne, a UN participant SDG Zone during a series of online lectures in Tokyo this week, spoke about how sport has helped him through traumatic experiences in his home country, South Sudan.

The athlete’s experience was picked up by the many other speakers, who shared a common message; that sport can bring a positive transformation to the world, from bringing hope to refugees, encouraging climate action and building societies where everyone can excel, regardless of their background .

Tsuyoshi Kitazawa, former member of Japan’s national football team, highlighted the role of sport in building bridges: “Everything you feel at the Games is made possible because the world is playing as one team,” said he declared. Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, added that the values ​​promoted by sport, such as mutual respect, teamwork, equality and fair play, are very similar to those which help promote the development of peace.

In the video focused on sustainability and climate action, Hannah Mills, an Olympic navigator and founder of the Big Plastic Pledge movement to end the use of single plastic, noted that athletes can have a positive influence on business. and the brands that support them as sponsors.

Ms Mils was joined by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, who returned from his third space flight in May, and Archana Soreng, a member of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change. They agreed that cooperation between different groups, who often have different interests, must come together to save the Earth.

Speaking in the video focused on diversity in sport, Aya Medany, a former Olympian who represented Egypt in the modern pentathlon, and Etsuko Ogasawara, executive director of the Japan Center for Research on Women in Sport at Juntendo University, described how women are under-represented, especially as coaches, and other athlete support roles.

Fumino Sugiyama, co-chair of Tokyo Rainbow Pride, an event that celebrates the city’s LGBT community, shared his own struggle to continue his athletic career, while revealing his transgender identity. “If the world of sport can evolve in a direction where everyone can truly participate without fear,” he said, “this will help create a society where no one is left behind.

“Sport is close to people’s lives, bringing joy and inspiration,” noted Kaoru Nemoto, head of the United Nations Information Center in Tokyo. “Sport gives us the courage and determination, which are needed more than ever to get through this difficult period of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic. Through these conversations, we hope to highlight the ways in which sport serves as a catalyst to advance the Sustainable development goals, for a greener, more equal, inclusive and sustainable world for all ”.