Olympic athlete speaks of assault, breaks greater silence in Greece

Many victims do not speak out, Ms. Sakellaropoulou said Monday after meeting Ms. Bekatorou, “because they know that at best they will face pity or mistrust and at worst contempt. derision, even social stigmatization.

Although incidents are rarely reported, studies suggest that sexual harassment in Greek workplaces is common. A survey of 1,001 women last July by the charity ActionAid found that 9 in 10 had experienced unwanted advances in the workplace, and 1 in 10 reported being sexually assaulted. Accounts of such abuse have long swirled in Greek sports, politics and media, but are only now documented.

Greece has made progress in legislation relating to women’s rights over the years. In 2010, it passed a law against sex discrimination in employment that made sexual harassment a crime punishable by up to three years in prison. however, the country lags behind its counterparts in the European Union in promoting gender equalityand harassment of women in male-dominated sectors is often overlooked.

“For decades sexual harassment has been considered taboo, society has refused to recognize a social reality,” said Maria Syrengela, Greece’s deputy labor minister responsible for gender equality, in a letter response. electronic questions. “But in recent years, the company has matured, it has taken steps forward.”

Several women have already followed Ms. Bekatorou’s example.

Among them, Mania Bikof, a retired water polo player who said she was forced to strip down to the waist so a doctor could examine a shoulder injury, and the former swimming champion Rabea Iatridou, who said she was groped by a doctor. Male athletes also spoke out, including Nikos Kaklamanakis, another sailing champion, who said sailing federation officials threatened young athletes to remain silent on allegations of abuse.

An Olympic athlete from Cyprus also denounced the abuses committed by one of the sports officials in that country. The athlete, Andri Eleftheriou, a member of the national shooting team, said she was sexually assaulted by the official at the Commonwealth Games in 2006, where she won a gold medal and then again at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008. Ms. Eleftheriou said in a Facebook Messenger message that she reported the alleged abuses to the Cyprus Police on Wednesday after meeting with Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis.

In Greece, there have also been demands from the political world, where women remain under-represented, occupying only one seat in five in Parliament and two of the 20 ministerial positions in the conservative government.