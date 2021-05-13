Oli is re-elected as Prime Minister of Nepal as opposition fails to prove majority to form government

KP Sharma Oli could be re-appointed Prime Minister of Nepal, after the Nepalese Congress withdrew from forming a new government (AFP)

KATHMANDU: KP Sharma Oli was re-appointed as Nepal’s prime minister on Thursday after faction-ridden opposition parties failed to secure majority seats in parliament to form a new government.

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari had called on opposition parties to find support from majority lawmakers to form a new government on Thursday at 9 p.m. after Oli, 69, lost a crucial vote of confidence on Monday.

the Nepalese Congress (NC) under the leadership of party chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba announced on Tuesday his intention to claim the post of Prime Minister.

Although Deuba received support from Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal “ Prachanda ”, a meeting of current and former members of the NC office at the party chairman’s residence on Thursday concluded that the division clear within the party Janata Samajbadi (JSP) the fact of supporting or not the government directed by the NC had made impossible the formation of an alternative government.

A meeting of the Maoist Center Standing Committee held at party headquarters on Thursday also concluded that the formation of an alternative government was not possible. The Maoist Center had previously decided to support the formation of a coalition government led by the NC.

Following the inability of the opposition to prove its majority in parliament, Oli is expected to demand the formation of the government.

Subsequently, President Bhandari reappointed Oli, whose party has 121 seats in Parliament, to the post of Prime Minister. He will be sworn in tomorrow.

However, according to the rules, Oli is required to earn the vote of confidence within 30 days of the date of appointment.

The NC had previously planned to form a new government with the support of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), the JSP and the NCP-UML (Unified Marxist-Leninist) faction led by Madhav Kumar in Nepal.

The plan did not materialize as there was an agreement between President Oli and the rival faction leader of Nepal within the UML and the JSP faction led by Upendra Yadav and Baburam Bhattarai failed to get a majority in the party.

Oli and Nepal had held a four-hour meeting to resolve their differences amid threats from lawmakers close to the Nepal-led faction within the party to resign en masse if their demands were not met. The two leaders agreed to form a working group of 10 members to settle the differences noted within the party.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the chamber and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amid a struggle for power within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP).

Oli’s decision to dissolve the House sparked protests from a large part of the NCP led by its rival “Prachanda”.

In February, the Supreme Court reinstated the dissolved House, in a setback for Oli who was preparing for snap polls. Known for his pro-China stance, Oli had previously served as the country’s prime minister from October 11, 2015 to August 3, 2016 during which Kathmandu’s ties with New Delhi were strained.

Nepal’s COVID-19 cases have reached 431,191 cases, with 8,842 new cases reported on Thursday in the past 24 hours. No less than 214 additional deaths were also recorded, bringing the national death toll to 4,466.