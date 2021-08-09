Oil Slides As COVID Dulls Outlook Again

Further restrictions in China, the world’s second largest consumer of oil, weighed on the demand outlook.

Oil prices fell 2% on Monday, extending last week’s steep losses amid a rising US dollar and fears that further pandemics in Asia, especially China, could dampen the global recovery in demand fuel.

Brent crude futures slipped $ 1.41, or 2%, to $ 69.29 a barrel at 1:25 a.m. GMT, after falling 6% last week, their biggest weekly loss in four months.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $ 1.32, or 1.9%, to $ 66.96 a barrel, after falling nearly 7% last week during their biggest weekly drop in nine months.

“Concerns about the potential erosion of global oil demand have resurfaced with the acceleration in the infection rate of the Delta variant,” RBC analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.

ANZ analysts pointed out that the new restrictions in China, the world’s second largest consumer of oil, are a major factor clouding the outlook for demand growth.

The restrictions include flight cancellations, warnings from 46 cities against travel, and limits on public transport and taxi services in 144 of the worst-affected areas.

China’s crude oil imports edged down daily in July to 9.71 million barrels per day (bpd), the fourth consecutive month of imports below 10 million bpd and down sharply from a record high. 12.94 million bpd in June 2020 when refiners stockpiled on cheap crude, data showed on Saturday showed.

China’s export growth slowed more than expected in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases and flooding, while import growth was also weaker than expected, indicating a slowdown in the sector. industrialist in the second half of the year.

China reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 96 a day earlier.

“While the number of cases [in China] is low, it comes just as the summer travel season is peaking, ”ANZ commodity analysts said in a note. “It overshadowed signs of strong demand elsewhere.”

In Malaysia and Thailand, infections continue to hit daily records of over 20,000.

Oil also fell as the US dollar hit a four-month high against the euro after the stronger-than-expected US jobs report on Friday prompted betting that the Federal Reserve could act more. quickly to tighten US monetary policy.

A stronger US dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Trade was calm with vacations in Japan and Singapore.

Oil hit strong headwinds this month as the fast-spreading Delta variant sweeps the world, resulting in further restrictions on movement in some areas and coinciding with an increase in production from the Organization of Countries oil exporters and its allies (OPEC +). The International Energy Agency will provide an updated market overview on Thursday.

OPEC + will make monthly supply increases of 400,000 bpd from August and will continue until all of its pandemic-related production cuts are reversed. As the latest COVID-19 outbreak darkens the outlook, expectations are that the market will be able to absorb the additional barrels as demand accelerates.