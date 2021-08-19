Oil continues to fall as Fed ponders weakening, OPEC + turns on taps

The first-half oil rally has lost momentum since July due to the demand threat posed by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Oil fell for the sixth day in a row to the lowest level since May after the US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it was ready to start cutting back on asset purchases within months.

West Texas Intermediate futures ended the session down 2.7%, falling below $ 64 a barrel amid a broader commodity sell-off as the prospect of a reduced stimulus rocked the steps.

The airplane travel variant of the delta virus is reducing demand, as enthusiasm for airplane travel wanes in the United States and Japan.

Asia’s physical market is softening with moderate purchases from China and a decision by India to sell oil from its strategic reserves.

“The dollar is strengthening dramatically as the Fed strives to cool the economy,” said John Kilduff, partner of Again Capital LLC. “Oil was already under downward pressure as the market faltered due to slowing demand from China, and waning commodity attractiveness encourages further collapse.”

At the same time, OPEC + continued to gradually restore supplies. The combination of factors led key analysts to lower price forecasts for the second half of the year.

To cushion the US economy from the blow inflicted by the pandemic, the Fed bought $ 120 billion in assets each month, supporting commodities.

The minutes of the bank’s July meeting showed a potential pullback in its monthly bond purchases, with most participants now feeling it might be appropriate to start slowing the pace of the stimulus.

“Concerns about economic growth, a stronger dollar and a risk-free environment are not helping oil,” said Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at UBS Group AG. “Demand will continue to recover unevenly over the coming weeks and the oil market remains under-supplied. This should therefore further support prices on the road. “

Prices:

WTI for September delivery fell $ 1.77 to $ 63.69 per barrel in New York City. It slipped as much as 4.3% earlier.

Brent for October settlement fell $ 1.78 to close the session at $ 66.45 a barrel.

Road traffic remains depressed in various Southeast Asian countries as various levels of lockdowns are still in place.

“Consumption metrics from the region have a global influence,” said Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA Research. “Where China is going, investors follow. “

