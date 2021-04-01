Oil climbs as OPEC + weighs on increased production or sustained cuts

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called on her Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on the eve of the meeting to stress the importance of “affordable energy”, adding more uncertainty to politics production capacity of OPEC +.

Oil won in New York as OPEC + entered a high-stakes meeting to decide whether to extend deep supply restrictions or ease them.

Crude was volatile on Thursday, with a delegate earlier saying the group is also debating a slight pullback in its production cuts, a move the market had not previously expected. In the opening session of the meeting, Saudi Arabia said OPEC + should remain cautious and flexible.

While the coronavirus vaccine rollout and supply restrictions supported a fourth quarterly gain for crude, the rebound has slowed in recent weeks amid fears that near-term consumption is threatened, especially in Europe. Mohammad Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, this week underlined the recent market volatility as “a reminder of the fragility of the economies and of the demand for oil”.

“A decision to delay an easing of current levels of production restriction would increase tension in the second quarter and potentially raise prices before summer demand peaks,” said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president of macro oils at Wood Mackenzie.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery rose 2% to $ 60.33 a barrel at 9:09 a.m. in New York

Brent for June settlement rose 1.7% to $ 63.82

Data from the United States and Asia strengthens the case for OPEC + to loosen the taps. Americans drive and fly the most since the start of the pandemic, U.S. refineries have processed the most oil since early March last year, and the nation’s inventories have fallen for the first time in six weeks.

In Asia, major Japanese manufacturers have turned optimistic for the first time since fall 2019, while South Korea’s exports have grown the most in more than two years. Indian gasoline sales topped 2019 levels in March, although diesel sales were lower.

Elsewhere, the image is weaker. In Europe, France’s four-week lockdown begins on Saturday, while Italy and Germany extended partial closures. The Canadian province of Ontario, home to Toronto and the capital Ottawa, will be on lockdown for 28 days, CBC News said. And in South America, Brazil has detected a new variant of Covid-19 as it has again recorded record deaths.

