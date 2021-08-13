Officials meet as fuel shortage and power cuts cripple Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) – Severe fuel shortages and large power cuts crippled little Lebanon, with some businesses temporarily shutting down on Friday as senior security officials gathered to discuss the situation.

Lebanon has suffered power cuts for decades, in part due to widespread corruption and mismanagement. The Mediterranean nation of 6 million inhabitants, including 1 million Syrian refugees, is on the verge of bankruptcy.

The situation deteriorated considerably this week after the central bank decided to end subsidies on petroleum products. The move is likely to lead to higher prices for almost all commodities in Lebanon.

The central bank’s decision was rejected by both the Lebanese president and the outgoing prime minister, who said they had not been warned in advance.

Main roads were blocked on Friday as thousands of cars lined up at gas stations. People rushed to bakeries to buy bread, fearing some would close.

“Many bakeries that are running out (of diesel) will close tomorrow,” Ali Ibrahim, head of the bakers’ union, told the national news agency.

Fuel shortages have been blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the inability of the cash-strapped government to guarantee deliveries of imported fuel.

President Michel Aoun called an “extraordinary” cabinet meeting to discuss the national crisis, but outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab, whose government resigned a year ago, refused to attend, saying the constitution restricted the functions of his interim cabinet.

The situation was made worse by the failure of political leaders to agree on a new government to chart a way out of the crisis and negotiate a stimulus package with the International Monetary Fund.

Protesters in Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon closed roads on Friday to protest power cuts and fuel shortages.

Earlier this week, Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar said Lebanon needs around 3,000 megawatts of electricity but produces around 750 megawatts. The gap has been bridged for decades by thousands of private generator owners who have also had to cut supplies due to severe diesel shortages.

People currently receive an average of two hours of electricity a day from the notoriously corrupt crown corporation that has cost state coffers over $ 40 billion over the past three decades.

Among those who announced a temporary closure was City Mall, one of the largest in Lebanon. Some hospitals have warned they will be forced to close if they are not supplied with diesel.