Officials in the Biden administration have tried to lower expectations that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would quickly increase U.S. supply.

The panel voted 12 in favor of the vaccine and none against, with a challenge.

The committee acted with little debate after presentations showing the vaccine provided 85% protection against severe Covid-19 disease at all clinical trial sites and offered full protection against hospitalizations and death.

Late Sunday, Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the CDC, signed off on the committee’s recommendation, calling the new vaccine “another step towards ending the pandemic.”

Experts have pointed out that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be easier to distribute than the other two vaccines, which are manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech. It only requires one shot instead of two and can be stored in standard refrigerators instead of freezers. Health professionals have noted that it may be particularly well suited to remote areas and clinics as well as mass drive-thru vaccination sites.

The committee weighed these benefits against the somewhat lower efficacy rate of the shot in clinical trials. The injections from Pfizer and Moderna were each found to be about 95% protective against symptomatic Covid disease, while those from Johnson & Johnson were 72% effective against moderate to severe disease at US trial sites.

Direct comparisons between vaccines are problematic, however, as the trials were conducted in different locations at different times. For example, the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were tested before worrying new variants of the virus appeared in Britain, South Africa and elsewhere.

The panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, reviewed a recent survey showing that, given the choice between a two-dose vaccine as effective as that from Pfizer or Moderna or a single-dose vaccine as effective as that from Johnson & Johnson, only 7% of respondents chose Johnson & Johnson. Twenty-one percent said they would take one or the other.

Importantly, however, of the 58% of respondents who said they preferred a vaccine like that from Pfizer or Moderna, almost half said they would take a vaccine like that from Johnson & Johnson rather than wait a month. for one of the other two.

The committee met almost exactly one year after the first death associated with Covid-19 in the United States. The committee is expected to meet again on Monday and discuss the three vaccines, including how best to deploy them among the different population groups.