Officials: 7 peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in Sinai

JERUSALEM (AP) – A helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force crashed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Thursday, killing at least seven people, including several Americans, an Israeli and Egyptian official said.

The Israeli official said five Americans were among the dead in the Sinai crash. The other victims were French and Czech. The official said Israel initially sent a helicopter to rescue the injured, but canceled the mission after the deaths were confirmed.

The Egyptian official said the UH-60 Black Hawk was on a reconnaissance mission and crashed near Tiran Island, apparently due to a technical failure.

The helicopter was owned by the Multinational Force and Observers, an international force known as MFO that monitors the 40-year-old peace agreement between Israel and Egypt. Thirteen countries are contributing troops to the mission, with the United States constituting the largest contingent.

MFO officials said an investigation was underway but gave no further details.

Israeli and Egyptian officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media on the matter.

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Noha ElHennawy in Cairo contributed to this report.