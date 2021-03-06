Officials: 18 dead as truck crashes into bus outside Cairo

CAIRO (AP) – A trailer truck crashed into a microbus, killing at least 18 people and injuring five others south of the Egyptian capital, authorities said.

The country’s chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the crash happened on Friday evening on a highway near the town of Atfih, 100 kilometers south of Cairo.

The east Cairo-Assiut road, located on the east bank of the Nile, connects Cairo to the southern provinces of the country and is known for the speed of the traffic.

Police officials said the truck’s tire exploded, causing it to overturn and collide with the microbus. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, the statement said. The truck driver was arrested.

Road accidents kill thousands of people every year in Egypt, which has a poor transport safety record. Accidents are mainly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor application of the traffic laws.

The country’s official statistics agency says around 10,000 road accidents took place in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, killing more than 3,480. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, killing more than 3,080.