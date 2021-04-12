World
Officer charged with force in arrest of sacked black army officer – Times of India
RICHMOND (US): One of the two police officers accused of spraying pepper spray and pointing their guns at a black army officer during a traffic stop has since been fired, an official said on Sunday. city of Virginia, hours after the governor called for an independent investigation into the case.
The city of Windsor said in a statement he had joined calls from election officials, including Gov. Ralph Northam, in calling for an investigation by Virginia State Police in the December 2020 meeting in which two Windsor officers were accused of unsheathing their guns The American army second lieutenant Caron Nazario and using a slang term to suggest he was in danger of being executed.
Nazario, who is black and Latino, was also pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, according to the lawsuit he filed earlier this month against them.
Both parties to the case dispute what happened, but Crocker wrote in a report that he believed Nazario was “escaping the police” and viewed it as a “high-risk traffic stop. “. Lawyer Jonathan Arthur told The Associated Press that Nazario was not trying to escape the officer, but was trying to stop in a well-lit area.
In Sunday’s statement, Windsor officials said an internal investigation into the use of force at the time determined the department’s policy was not followed. Officials said disciplinary action had been taken and Gutierrez had since been sacked.
Officials added that ministry-wide requirements for additional training were also implemented from January.
“The City of Windsor prides itself on its small town charm and community-wide respect for its police service,” the statement said. “For this reason, we are saddened that events like this cast our community in a negative light. Rather than deflect criticism, we have addressed these issues with our staff in an administrative manner, reaching out to community stakeholders to engage in dialogue and engage in additional discussions in the future.
Northam called the December 2020 meeting “disturbing” in a tweet on Sunday, adding that he had ordered state police to review what had happened.
“Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must continue to work to make sure Virginians are safe when interacting with police, law enforcement is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable responsible, ”Northam said in his statement calling for a review of the shares.
The Windsor Police Chief did not respond to messages sent via the Police Department’s Facebook page over the weekend.
Windsor is approximately 112 kilometers southeast of Richmond.
