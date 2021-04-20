Obituary of Idriss Déby: End of the “ great survivor ” of Chad

Idriss Deby

Idriss Déby, President of Chad for 30 years, has survived his nickname “Great Survivor”.

The 68-year-old, who had just been re-elected to a sixth term, was killed in clashes with marching rebels, ending a career that was defined by his military prowess.

A French-trained officer and pilot, he led the army in the 1980s under the notorious regime of President Hissène Habré, before the two quarreled.

He fled the country and ended up in Libya where he struck a deal with Colonel Muammar Gaddafi – an enemy of Habré – who helped him launch his rebellion in exchange for information about CIA operations in Chad.

He and his rebels marched in the capital, N’Djamena, in December 1990 – but he has faced many challenges and many coup plots over the past three decades.

In 2006, the rebels were right outside his presidential palace throwing grenades at the wall – and in 2008-2009, as other fighters advanced, he dug a huge trench around the city and cut down all the huge trees lining the avenues to prevent them from re-entering the city. .

Fearful and energetic

Observers say it’s no surprise to hear Deby died on the front line as he was genuinely active when it came to dealing with dissent – he would often take the lead in combat if he felt his commanders were out of control.

A deep trench was dug around N’Djamena in 2008 to stop the advance of the rebels

As a military commander and as president, he was feared – people say he had an aura around him that meant they didn’t want to annoy him.

And he never hesitated to crack down whenever there was some sort of threat.

It’s easy to believe in the photos – he’s tall, imposing – a bit haughty – but also astute in diplomacy and often bought off his opponents.

Analysts say he also understood exactly what was needed to maintain Chad’s unity and knew exactly what France, the former colonial power and the West wanted – and he gave it to them.

Jihadist fight

Déby proved it by becoming an invaluable ally in the fight against Islamist militancy in the Sahel region – a strip of semi-arid land just south of the Sahara Desert that includes Mali, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso. Faso and Mauritania.

Chadian troops use vans to cross the desert at high speed

When the Nigerian army was unable to prevent Boko Haram insurgents from taking control of swathes of territory in northeast Nigeria in 2015 and insecurity spread to other countries bordering Lake Chad, Déby sent his troops to Nigeria.

His forces also played an important role in the G5 force, 5,000 strong, set up after France intervened in Mali in 2013 to put an end to a takeover by jihadist groups.

Déby also seems to have defined how the battles unfold in the region – when he led Chadian forces against the military might of Libya in 1987.

In what became known as the “Toyota War,” he used high-speed pickup trucks armed with missiles and heavy machine guns to defeat the Libyans, a tactic now often used throughout the region.

The wasted oil legacy

A Muslim, Déby was born in northern Chad in 1952, eight years before the country’s independence from France – his father is said to be a shepherd of the Zaghawa clan.

Idriss Déby, seen here during a visit to Paris in 2019, has kept a close relationship with France

Some critics say his biggest failure was to put his clan before his country.

But it is his Chadian oil legacy that is seen as his biggest missed opportunity.

Chad became an oil producing country in 2003 with the completion of a $ 4 billion (£ 2.6 billion) pipeline connecting its oil fields to terminals on the Atlantic coast.

Observers say Deby has squandered billions and billions of dollars in oil wealth – and has not overseen any major development in a poverty-ridden country.

He’s believed to have had health issues over the years – and is known to travel to Paris for treatment for his liver.

In Chad, according to the World Health Organization, there are less than four doctors per 100,000 inhabitants.

Deby’s forceful regime contained deep political, societal and development pressures underlying Chad. They have not been resolved – and his death could mean enormous uncertainty for the country.