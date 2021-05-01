Obama is not spared as Biden administration subtly criticizes North Korea’s previous strategies

The Biden administration has completed its review of North Korea’s policy, the White House said on Friday, and going forward it doesn’t seem too keen to learn from previous administrations, including the former President Barack Obama.

“Our policy will not focus on making a big deal, nor will it be based on strategic patience,” said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary. mentionned Friday, referring to the nuclear negotiation strategies adopted by the Trump and Obama administration respectively. “The goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, with the clear understanding that the efforts of the last four administrations have failed to achieve this goal,” Psaki said. added.

Psaki mentionned instead, the United States will deploy a “calibrated and practical approach that is open to and explore diplomacy”, hinting that Biden may end up coming face to face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at some point , but not before the negotiators have stopped. a form of agreement. The details may seem vague, but a senior administration official broke them down to The Washington Post, saying that “if the Trump administration was all for everything, Obama was for nothing.” Biden’s plan, the official said, is “somewhere in the middle.” Read more on ABC News and Reuters.

