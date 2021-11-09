Obama calls on young activists to stay in the fight against the climate

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) – At 19, Ross Hamilton, a student from Glasgow, doesn’t think highly of world leaders – ‘they talk a lot’ of nonsense – or expects them to accomplish anything it is on a problem close to his heart, climate change.

But there is one former world leader Hamilton trusts, at least enough to join several hundred Glasgow students who crowd outside their college hoping to spot him: Barack Obama. “I have always loved him. I feel like he’s pretty honest. “

The former US president, one of the leaders of the 2015 Paris climate accord, came to the UN global climate talks in Glasgow, brandishing his transgenerational call to urge frustrated climate activists to stay in combat. Even after a five-year absence, and now 60, Obama still claims a relationship with young liberals and moderates in ways President Joe Biden, 78, might not be able to achieve.

Inside the glass-walled building where Hamilton and other students from Glasgow Strathclyde University awaited his release, Obama sat around a table with a dozen climate advocates from around the world, listening and cheering them on.

Obama was in shirt sleeves and no tie, his hair whiter than during his presidency.

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at the UN Climate Summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday, November 8, 2021. The UN Climate Summit in Glasgow enters its second week as the leaders from around the world meet in Scotland. larger city, to outline their vision for meeting the common challenge of global warming. (Jane Barlow / PA via AP)

“The success of the movement should not be diminished even if some of the results” have failed, Obama told the gathering of climate-focused people in their 20s and 30s. They included a legislator, a filmmaker, a lawyer, private and public businessmen, foundation leaders and leaders of militant groups.

“The question is, where are the countries that have really delivered on our expectations? And it turns out that these are the places where there was pressure, where there was political mobilization, where there were activists, ”Obama told them.

Everything “will depend on you to apply it”, he added.

Obama, as president, has introduced programs to steer the United States more towards renewable fuels and away from coal, although President Donald Trump has canceled most of them.

Not all young people are Obama fans.

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate tweeted on Monday that she was 13 when the United States, under Obama’s leadership, was among the rich countries pledging $ 100 billion a year to poor countries to help them fight and deal with warming, but said those countries had broken their promise.

Nakate told The Associated Press on Monday that she was not attacking the former president, “but I’m telling the truth.”

“This money was promised, but it was not delivered,” Nakate said.

Especially in Europe, young activists are credited with lobbying governments to tackle climate change. More famously, teenager Greta Thunberg started a climate movement in 2018 that has since drawn hundreds of thousands of people to weekly protests to demand that governments end their dependence on coal, natural gas and fuel. oil.

After the Paris agreement, Glasgow was touted as the venue for talks where around 200 governments would implement the agreement.

Crowds gather as former US President Barack Obama leaves an event at Strathclyde University in Glasgow during the UN Climate Summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday, November 8, 2021. The Nations Summit Climate United in Glasgow enters its second week as leaders from around the world, come together in Scotland’s largest city, to set out their vision for meeting the common challenge of global warming. (Andrew Milligan / PA via AP)

Last Friday, Thunberg, now 18, called the talks a “failure” after their first of two weeks. Speaking to tens of thousands of young climate protesters protesting in the summit’s host city on Friday, Thunberg said national delegations in Glasgow were digging loopholes for every pledge and “greening” their own country’s emissions.

Young people found it hard to believe that a climate movement that had mobilized so many people could fail, Luisa Neubauer, a leader of the movement from Thunberg in Germany, told Obama.

Neubauer told Obama she feared disillusionment would undermine people’s faith in democracy, “because people, especially activists, lose faith in their government commitments, in what often turns out to be empty promises, in the lack of honesty about past failures “.

Stay the course, Obama told climate activists.

“Don’t think you can ignore politics,” Obama said earlier, in a speech on the talks site that saw the former president give short standing ovations.

“You don’t have to be happy about it, but you can’t ignore it. You can’t be too pure for that, ”said Obama, devoting much of his speech to young activists, he said he had come to Glasgow to be with him.

“This is part of the process that is going to deliver us all,” he said.