Obama administration knowingly funded al-Qaida affiliate: US report – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Former US President Barack Obama’s administration knowingly funded a sanctioned branch of the banned pan-Islamist terrorist organization al-Qaida, a recently released report says US Senate Committee.
The report is based on an investigation by the office of Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Obama Administration Approval of $ 200,000 Grant to U.S. Evangelical Aid organization World Vision for Al-Qaida’s affiliate, Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA).
Incidentally, World Vision also works in India and is a member of InterAction, America’s largest alliance of international non-profit organizations. Last year, IANS, in a large exhibit, revealed how U.S. government agencies fund Islamic charities linked to terrorist groups situated at Pakistan and the Middle East through InterAction.
InterAction’s Together project involves the most controversial Islamic charities, including Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), which works with the charitable and political wings of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistani terrorist group directed against India in Kashmir.
The US Senate investigation into World Vision and its ties to ISRA was launched in 2019 after Sam Westrop and Cliff Smith of the Middle East Forum laid out the details through a series of articles published in 2018.
In January 2014, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded World Vision a grant of $ 723,405 for the delivery of humanitarian services in the conflict-torn Blue Nile region of Sudan. World Vision contracted out the services to ISRA, with which it had also worked previously.
But ISRA has been sanctioned by the US government since 2004. World Vision, in its defense, claimed it was unaware of the sanctions against ISRA for its links to terrorism.
Although the Senate committee report cleared World Vision of any intentional wrongdoing, it lashed out at the charity for illegally sending government funds to ISRA.
Although World Vision was made aware of ISRA’s status as a sanctioned entity in September 2014 and its payments were halted, it still sent out requests for ISRA to obtain a temporary license to complete the contract. Despite official confirmation of ISRA-sanctioned status, the US State Department on May 4, 2015 asked the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to compel World Vision.
OFAC granted World Vision permission to pay ISRA $ 125,000 for its services, but then sent it a “warning letter” informing it that its collaboration with ISRA violated the Global Rules. on sanctions against terrorism.
In its report, the Senate committee report concluded that World Vision had “access to appropriate public information and should have known how, if not, properly controlled ISRA as a sub-recipient, which resulted in the transfer of U.S. tax dollars to an organization.with a long history of supporting terrorist organizations and terrorists, including Osama Bin Laden. ”
Describing World Vision’s oversight as “bordering on negligence,” the US Senate committee said the organization “ignored basic-level investigative procedures.” World Vision, he said, has “a duty to ensure that funds acquired from the US government or donated by Americans do not end up supporting terrorist activities.”
“In addition, while we find no reason to doubt World Vision’s assertion that the entire funds were used by ISRA for humanitarian purposes, this money inevitably aids their terrorist activities,” said the Senate committee.
