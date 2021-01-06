NYSE turns back on Chinese telecoms delisting again

In its second about-face this week, the NYSE decided to go ahead with delisting plans for three major Chinese telecommunications companies.

The New York Stock Exchange is pursuing a plan to delist three major Chinese telecommunications companies, its second about-face this week, after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin criticized his shocking decision to grant the companies a stay.

The pivot comes after the exchange’s previous move caught U.S. officials off guard. The exasperation has reached the highest levels of President Donald Trump’s administration, which in November signed an executive order requiring investors to withdraw from Chinese companies considered a threat to US national security. NYSE’s back-and-forth movements have also caused great confusion in global financial markets.

The decision is based on “specific new guidance received on Jan. 5, 2021, which the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control provided to the NYSE,” the exchange said in a statement Wednesday. “Issuers have the right to reconsider this decision.”

The new guidelines referenced by the NYSE were posted on the Treasury Department website shortly after the delisting announcement. The agency’s Office of Foreign Assets Control explicitly listed the three Chinese telecommunications companies as part of the list of banned companies. A spokesperson for the Treasury Department declined to comment.

Mnuchin entered the fray on Tuesday, calling NYSE Group Inc. chairman Stacey Cunningham to express his displeasure with the decision to let China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. to continue negotiating. at the Big Board, according to people familiar with it. with matter.

The NYSE first announced it would take the companies off the list on New Years Eve, before changing course four days later. The original move was supposed to comply with Trump’s order, but the exchange was reversed after questions arose as to whether the companies were actually banned, according to people familiar with the matter.

The trio of companies have lost more than $ 30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020, with investors pulling out following Trump’s order, then paying as much as $ 12 billion more then that their U.S. certificates of deposit fell on Monday on the NYSE’s decision to write them off. Prices shot up on Tuesday after the NYSE rescinded the delisting, then softened again after Bloomberg said the trade may continue after all.

China Mobile’s U.S. certificates of deposit slipped 4.2% in New York City on Wednesday morning, while China Telecom fell 4.1%. China Unicom grew 3.6%.

“It’s strange that the NYSE is wrong too,” said Larry Tabb, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Their marketing and public relations team has always been one of the best. It’s bad enough to do a 180 on this point in a week, but going 360 degrees on such a big move so quickly meant they were terribly wrong, or there was significant outside pressure that went on. motivated these decisions.

The ordinance prohibits the trading of the securities concerned from January 11. If President-elect Joe Biden leaves Trump’s executive order in place, U.S. investment firms and pension funds would be required to sell their holdings in companies linked to the Chinese military by November 11. And if the United States determines that other companies have military ties in the future, American investors will have 60 days from that decision to divest.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration has stepped up its attacks on China, imposing sanctions for human rights violations and the nation’s crackdown on Hong Kong. The United States has also sought to sever economic ties and deny Chinese companies access to American capital.

Supporters of the administration have warned investors for months that Chinese companies could be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges. Already in August, a senior State Department official, Keith Krach, wrote a letter warning universities to pull out of Chinese companies before possible write-offs.

(Updates with details on tips, stocks, analyst comments starting in the fourth paragraph.)

–With the assistance of Saleha Mohsin.