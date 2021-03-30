NYPD: elderly Asian American woman assaulted, wanted suspect

NEW YORK (AP) – An elderly Asian-American woman was attacked by a man on Monday afternoon who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who appeared to be standing, according to surveillance footage released by the New York City Police Department.

The 65-year-old was walking along 43rd Street when a man came up to her and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground, the NYPD said.

The man then stomped on the woman’s face several times while hurling anti-Asian statements at her, police said. He later casually walks away, according to the footage.

A man in the lobby of a building apparently stops what he is doing to watch the assault and later two other men wearing blazers enter the frame and one of them closes the door as the woman is lying on the ground.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident and has asked anyone with information to contact the department.

According to a report by Stop AAPI Hate, more than 3,795 incidents were reported to the organization between March 19, 2020 and February 28, 2021. The organization said that number was “only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually happen.