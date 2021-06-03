NWAC will file a human rights complaint in Canada; Calls for international intervention and genocide investigation by the OAS and the UN on the federal government’s so-called “national action plan”

OTTAWA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) is taking immediate action to file a human rights complaint in Canada and to call for international intervention and an investigation of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United Nations (UN) in forcing the federal government to take the necessary steps to end the genocide against Indigenous women, girls and people of diverse genders.

NWAC is taking this urgent step following an unsuccessful federal effort to table a real action plan to fight genocide against Indigenous women in Canada. Two years after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls tabled its final report, the federal government tabled a document titled Federal channels earlier today instead of the national action plan that the inquiry mandated.

This means that the government is not following up on 231 calls for justice which are legal imperatives.

As stated in Calls for Justice 1.1, the action plan needed to have dedicated funding, timeframes for implementation, measurable targets, and dedicated resources for capacity building, sustainability and long-term solutions. None of this is in the government’s Pathways document. In particular, the action plan had to include an implementation plan, which is not the case.

“In fact, the government document is nothing more than a plan to have a plan. And all of the ambitious measures contained in the plan are largely a revamp of old ideas with a few new elements added but no commitments, ”said Lorraine Whitman,” NWAC president.

“This is a pressing human rights issue that is capturing the world’s attention,” said Lynne Groulx, CEO of NWAC. “The genocide is ongoing and this is what we want to investigate. Systemic and institutional colonial structures must be dismantled. The federal government had the opportunity to fix this problem and it did not. The government can set whatever priorities it wants, but priorities are not actions. “

