Nursing home deaths drop

“I’m almost at a loss for words to see how amazing it is and how exciting it is,” said Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer of the American Health Care Association, which represents healthcare facilities. long-term care.

Nursing home data adds to the evidence that vaccines don’t just work in research trials – they work in the real world, too. (A new study on Israel, published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine, offered the same message.)

2. Another vaccine looks excellent.

The Food and Drug Administration has released a report on a vaccine it has not yet approved – from Johnson & Johnson – and the data was extremely positive.

Like the two vaccines that are already given in the United States – from Moderna and Pfizer – Johnson & Johnson ruled out both death and hospitalization in its research trial: about 20,000 people received the vaccine in the trial, and not a single one was hospitalized with Covid -19 symptoms a month later.

“I will never cease to be amazed to see zero hospitalizations among those vaccinated, study after study,” Dr Aaron Richterman of the University of Pennsylvania wrote. “It’s amazing.” Dr Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease expert, called the results “formidable.” Dr. Kavita Patel wrote: “I would definitely recommend it for me and my patients.”