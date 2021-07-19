Number of infected Texas lawmakers who fled state rises to 5

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two other Texas lawmakers who left their state to hamper efforts to pass new voting restrictions have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of infected in the delegation to five.

State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio said in a statement on Sunday that he had tested positive. “I am in quarantine until my test is negative, and I am grateful that I only experience extremely mild symptoms,” he said.

A person close to the delegation said the number of infected members had risen to five. The person was not allowed to discuss the case and requested anonymity.

More than 50 Texas lawmakers flew to Washington on Monday aboard a private charter flight. A caucus official said all had been vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “breakthrough” infections – vaccinated people who become infected – are rare.

After a photo showed them without a mask on the plane, Republicans and others criticized lawmakers for traveling without a mask. But federal pandemic guidelines do not require masks to be worn on private planes.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who had met with members of the Texas delegation last week, visited Walter Reed Military Hospital on Sunday for a routine medical appointment, a White House official said. No further information has been released and the White House has not responded to questions about Harris’ visit.

After some of the lawmakers tested positive for the virus, Harris spokesperson said on Saturday Harris and his staff were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and added that Harris and his staff were fully immunized.

Democrats have fled the state to deny the Republican-controlled legislature the quorum necessary to pass the voting laws.