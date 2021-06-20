Nuclear talks drag on after Iran elects hard-line president

(Bloomberg) –

The world powers and Iran failed after a sixth round of negotiations in Vienna to relaunch a nuclear deal that would lift US sanctions against the oil-rich Islamic Republic in return for reducing its atomic activities.

A day after die-hard cleric Ebrahim Raisi was declared the winner of the Iranian presidential election, diplomats postponed their sixth round of meetings with significant loopholes remaining to fix the six-year-old deal. This is the third time since talks began in April that negotiators have missed their self-imposed deadlines to rejuvenate the deal.

“I expect that in the next round, delegations will return from capitals with clearer instructions, clearer ideas to finally close the deal,” said the European Union’s deputy foreign policy chief. , Enrique Mora, who has twice predicted that the next round of talks will be the last, most recently June 2.

While Raisi’s victory shouldn’t derail efforts to bring the United States back to the deal, Tehran’s change of administration has complicated diplomacy. The president-elect is himself subject to sanctions imposed by the Trump administration in 2019, and Iran insists they must be removed as part of a deal to revive the pact.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s main negotiator in the talks, told state television on Saturday that all documents stand ready to finalize a deal with the United States and other world powers, although the “main issues” remain. .

On Sunday, he said one of the most serious issues discussed in the last round was Iran’s need for a guarantee from the United States that future governments will not walk away from the deal – like the old one. President Donald Trump did so in 2018 – or will not reimpose sanctions. on the Islamic Republic.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the White House expects Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to ultimately make the decision on whether Iran returns to compliance. the agreement. The United States retains the option of imposing devastating sanctions, he told “Fox News Sunday”.

“Whether the president is Person A or Person B is less relevant than if their entire system is prepared to make verifiable commitments to curtail their nuclear program,” Sullivan said in a separate interview on ABC’s “This Week”.

The failure to strike a deal this week means that attention shifts to June 24. It was then that a temporary surveillance pact expired with inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran and IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi are already in talks and the deal is expected to be extended, Mora said.

The talks aim to bring the United States back to the 2015 Obama-era pact that Trump repeatedly despised before giving up for good. A resurrected deal would lift sanctions on the ailing Iranian economy and allow it to return to global oil markets, in exchange for limiting its controversial nuclear work.

“We have made progress on a number of technical issues,” Mora said. “We have more clarity in the technical documents, some of them quite complex,” but there is a “delicate balance” that still needs to be stabilized, he said.

Sanctions on Iran’s energy sector and the US ban on buying its oil have cost its economy more than $ 100 billion in the three years since Washington withdrew from the deal, the U.S. said on Sunday. Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

Negotiators initially sought to strike a deal ahead of Friday’s election, but now want to ensure the work is completed before outgoing President Hassan Rouhani hands power to Raisi in August. The feud over the deal, which includes China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK as well as the US, has pushed the region to the brink of war and Tehran to enrich uranium near the level required for a bomb.

“Election of an extremist delays the expectation of a quick return of Iranian oil to the market,” Sara Vakhshouri, president of SVB Energy International LLC, said on Sunday at the daily energy forum hosted by consultancy firm Gulf Intelligence based in Dubai.

The ultra-conservative judicial leader Raisi, who is hostile to the West, said he would preserve the nuclear deal Rouhani helped seal but suggested he did not want to make it the central concern of the country’s foreign policy. ‘Iran. In comments on Saturday after the results showed him on track to win the election, he suggested he would work for continuity with Rouhani’s side.

Iran’s policy towards the deal is ultimately decided by the Supreme Leader. Raisi – who was sanctioned in 2019 by the Trump administration for his role in a deadly 2009 crackdown on protesters alleging electoral fraud – is considered a frontrunner to possibly succeed him.

Naftali Bennett, sworn in as Prime Minister of Israel a week ago, said earlier Sunday that Raisi’s election was “a sign for world powers to wake up” and understand “what kind of regime they choose to strengthen ”by considering a return to the nuclear agreement.

“He is a man known among the Iranian people and the world for his role on death committees that have executed opponents of the regime,” Bennett said in a statement.

