Ntabo Ntaberi: DR Congo militia leader jailed for crimes against humanity

Rights group said the imprisonment of Ntabo Ntaberi (C) was “an important element in the fight against impunity”

A former militia leader in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity, including gang rape.

A military court convicted Ntabo Ntaberi of murder, rape, sexual slavery and enlisting of children under 15.

The decision came after a two-year trial that saw 178 victims testify.

The United Nations said the decision showed “impunity is not inevitable.”

“This verdict is a source of immense hope for the many victims of the conflicts in the DRC: their suffering has been heard and recognized,” said Leila Zerrougui, head of the UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo.

Ntaberi, also known as Sheka, was one of the leaders of a militia called Nduma Defense of Congo (NDC), which operated in the troubled eastern province of North Kivu.

Eastern DR Congo has long been ravaged by conflict, fueled by political divisions and the region’s abundance of mineral resources.

There was a civil war in DR Congo between 1998 and 2003, but some militias fight and continue to commit atrocities in the east, where a United Nations mission is fighting to keep the peace.

Ntaberi surrendered to the UN mission in DR Congo in 2017

Authorities first issued an arrest warrant for Ntaberi in January 2011, accusing him of orchestrating raids on villages in mid-2010.

During the raids, members of the NDC and two other militias reportedly raped around 400 people and killed nearly 300 people.

Ntaberi was on the run for almost six years, but eventually surrendered to UN peacekeepers in DR Congo in July 2017.

He was prosecuted along with three co-defendants, including a commander of another militia, who also received a life sentence for crimes committed in North Kivu.

Their prison terms were handed down during the trial in the city of Goma on Monday.

“We are satisfied with this verdict, it is a strong signal to other warlords,” Kahindo Fatuma, a spokesperson for the victims, told AFP news agency. “The victims will be a little relieved.”

The story continues

Thomas Fessy, DR Congo researcher for Human Rights Watch, said Ntaberi’s conviction was “an important step in the fight against impunity.”

Dozens of armed groups are active in eastern DR Congo. A spin-off of Ntaberi’s militia still operates in eastern DR Congo under the name NDC-Renovated or NDC / R.

Find out more about DR Congo: