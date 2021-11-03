NSO Group: US sanctions Israeli company NSO Group, maker of Pegasus – Times of India

The Biden administration said on Wednesday it was imposing new export limits on two Israeli hacking companies, including the notorious spyware company ONS Group – saying that their tools were used to “carry out transnational repression”.Based on targeting data leaks, findings from a global media consortium earlier this year proved that NSO Group’s spyware was used to infiltrate devices belonging to a range of targets, including journalists, activists and political opponents in 50 countries.The US Department of Commerce said NSO Group and the Candiru Company are added to the “entity list,” which limits their access to US components and technology by requiring government permission for exports.

The department said putting these companies on the entity list was part of the Biden administration’s efforts to promote human rights in U.S. foreign policy.

“The United States is committed to aggressively using export controls to hold accountable companies that develop, commercialize or use technology to carry out malicious activities that threaten the cybersecurity of members of civil society, dissidents, government officials and organizations at home and abroad, ”United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

A leading Russian company, Positive technologies, and Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy, have also been placed on the list for trafficking “cyber tools used to gain unauthorized access” to computer systems, the department said.

The Treasury Department impose sanctions Positive technology, which has a large international footprint and partnerships with IT heavyweights such as Microsoft and IBM, earlier this year.

Researchers say the methods used by NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacking company, have become so sophisticated that they can now infect targeted mobile phones without any user interaction.

In July, Microsoft said it blocked tools developed by Candiru that have been used to spy on more than 100 people around the world, including politicians, human rights activists, journalists, academics and political dissidents. .